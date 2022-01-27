Carol Vorderman showcases stunning curves in figure-hugging jumpsuit as she celebrates huge family news Her daughter Katie has achieved something incredible...

Carol Vorderman partied the night away on Wednesday and made sure her fans got a glimpse inside her celebrations.

The mother-of-two dressed up for the special occasion, donning a figure-hugging denim jumpsuit with black boots. As for her hair and makeup, the former Countdown star kept it simple, wearing her natural waves and a smokey eye and a touch of blusher.

Her big night out comes as she is set to share some very important news with fans. Captioning her post, she teased: "We gonna have a good time tonight....it's alright.... Best news ever coming up...in the meantime a two day bender starts NOW."

In her Stories, she added: "Have rarely been as happy as right now. It’s like driving for Miles and all the lights are on green."

Carol looked stunning ahead of the celebrations

The following morning, Carol finally revealed the incredible news to her fans, explaining her daughter Katie has passed her PhD in Nanotechnology at Cambridge University.

"My girl @katie.science. Grafter. Brilliant. Scientist. Funny. Stunning. She's passed her PhD in nanotechnology at Cambridge University.

"I couldn't be prouder… or more hungover," she joked.

Her daughter Katie paid tribute to her mum as she made the announcement on Thursday and further detailed how they had celebrated the big news.

The presenter revealed she had never been happier

"I passed!!!!!!!! DR. KING SAY WAAAATTTTTTTTTTTT?! Legit still can't believe it. Beautiful day celebrating with punting, glam sesh and boozy woozy…. No filter in this pic...

"Omg just realised drking is like drinking…or dorking(?). Probs equal amounts of both. okay I'll get my coat. 6 months until graduation! Longer post defo to come!

"Thank you @nina_c_warner @carolvorders @menandz3 @_jade_alexis_ @re_lang and @marial1911 for making today so special celebrating!!! Xxxx."

Carol has always been private about her children, Katie and son Cameron, but in a recent post dedicated to her daughter's birthday she revealed: "It's not often I ever talk about my children... I kept their lives very private as kids but now they're grown up...well I'm allowed to say how proud I am of them both...."