Carol Vorderman looks incredible in curve-hugging activewear on Portuguese health retreat

Carol Vorderman set pulses racing on Sunday as she posed in activewear ahead of a long day of hiking on her luxe Portuguese health retreat.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown star snapped a photo from above, revealing her figure-hugging white gym top and sculpting grey leggings as she posed against a picturesque backdrop. Other photos showed off the 61-year-old's idyllic retreat, where she has been spending time to herself amid the start of the New Year.

"A lovely 12 miles of walking (my favourite walking distance) in Portugal… only a few cars all the way… everybody waving… so happy," Carol told fans.

"My mate and I have totted up 70 miles of steps on her Apple watch this week apparently. Ha. 70 miles in a week...not bad that," Carol continued.

Carol prepared for a 12 mile walk in Portugal

Fans were quick to react to Carol's stunning holiday photos, rushing to the comments to share their love for the sun-soaked location. "Looks so beautiful there Carol," wrote one fan, while another penned: "Living the dream!"

"Oh to have that weather right now… lucky lady," a third fan remarked.

The mathematician told fans she has been on a juice and soup cleanse all week on her intense health retreat. "But on Saturday you can choose some food instead… omg yoghurt granola and honey never tasted so good," wrote Carol.

"But first a 12 mile walk… on quiet roads and through quiet woods in sunshine… blissful," she continued.

The star revealed she has only been drinking juice and having soup all week

It's not the first time this week the glamorous mother-of-two has given fans a glimpse inside her luxury getaway at a new juice retreat called Juicy Oasis.

Pictures posted to Carol's social media reveal the stunning hotel set against the Portuguese mountain ranges.

The hotel offers a variety of amenities including yoga, meditation, walks, massages and nutritional learning.

Juicy Oasis Boutique Health Retreat & Spa is 'Juice Master' Jason Vale's premier retreat. Set overlooking a magnificent wide flowing river and surrounded by deep forest and far reaching mountains, Carol has plenty of places to explore on her hikes - where do we sign up?

