Carol Vorderman poses in figure-hugging activewear and she pleads with fans for help The star is currently holidaying in Portugal

Carol Vorderman is having the time of her life whilst away in Portugal. The Countdown presenter has travelled to one of Jason Vale's famous health retreats and has spent the last week documenting her long walks and stunning views – but over the weekend she was forced to ask fans for help.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a picture of her very used and muddy trainers and revealed that her "favourite walking trainers of all time" were about to "give up on me".

She continued: "These trainers and I have hiked/walked 2,000 Miles together and probably even more than that. I'm trying to buy a new pair INOV8 ROCKLITE @inov_8 but can't find any.

"They're the best. flexible, grippy, comfy, rain proof, good over rocks, easy to wash clean....and I really don't want to walk without them...."

Carol has been enjoying her Portuguese break

Pleading with fans she continued: "I've tried dozens of others, but I keep coming back to these cos they're AMAZING. Help needed please."

Whilst her fans rushed to send her suggestions, one revealed that she would have to search for a different style as the one she wants is no longer available.

"I'm really sad about that....I'll have a look at the others...thank you x," she replied, alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

Despite the obvious wear and tear, the 61-year-old took the trainers out for another walk on Sunday - this time for a four mile walk around the Portuguese town of Dornes.

The TV star is trying to locate a new pair of her favourite trainers

"Walked about four miles to church today," she wrote before sharing several stunning pictures of the location.

She could later be seen posing in front of the church, wearing a figure-hugging long-sleeved sports top and navy leggings, which showed off her toned figure.

On her feet were her favourite trainers, which are still making it through the retreat, and she could be seen sitting on the side steps of the church whilst eating an orange.

"Little bit of an orange to pep us up, a tidy up and back on our way… another 12+ miles today," she wrote alongside the photo.