Carol Vorderman surprises fans with underwear picture – but it's all for a good cause

Carol Vorderman is still delighting fans with pictures from her recent juicing retreat in Portugal – and Monday's post saw her posing in an interesting choice of underwear for a very good reason.

The picture, taken in Portugal judging by the incredible views behind her, sees Carol smiling at the camera whilst wearing a Welsh Rugby Union ladies bralette in support of this year's Six Nations Championships.

"Get your @myoddballs x @welshrugbyunion underwear like @carolvorders for this year's @sixnationsrugby," she wrote alongside.

Explaining the good cause behind such a daring snap, she continued: "Help us raise awareness and money for Charities! With over 15,000 x 5 [star] reviews on Trustpilot, you won't regret it!"

Carol is a big supporter of the Welsh rugby team

Fans were impressed with the photo, and the former Countdown star was soon inundated with comments.

"Should be a Red Rose," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "You won't get a better model than that."

"She looks blinking amazing!" wrote a third.

The star documented her stay in the juicing retreat in Portugal

Many others couldn't help but comment on the incredible view behind her.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine about why she decided to head to a juicing retreat, she explained: "This is a reset button for me."

"I felt quite low in December; it was dark and miserable and I think I get affected by the lack of light. Then Omicron came along and made us think we were about to go into another six months of lockdown. Being here clears my head and my system and it's so lovely to be in the fresh air and sunshine."

During her stay at Juicy Oasis, a health retreat run by celebrity lifestyle coach Jason Vale – known as the Juice Master – Carol and the other residents replaced meals with three freshly blended juices and a bowl of soup each day.

"I don't find that difficult – after a day or so it's fine and you feel great," she said. "We walk a half marathon every day and when I finish I feel like I could do it all over again.

"It's absolutely beautiful here and the opposite of a boot camp," she added of the resort in Cernache do Bonjardim. "I come here twice a year, if I can, and I love it. Everyone is active because you want to be and there is no competitive element or people shouting."