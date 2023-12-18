8 sexy lingerie sets to treat yourself - and your partner - to

There's always a legitimate reason to treat yourself to some seriously stylish and unashamedly sexy lingerie, whether it's Christmas or Valentine's Day.

Whether it’s a red underwear set you’re searching for, a vintage-style bra or even a full body, lingerie should be about what makes YOU feel good, regardless of whether you're single or you have a partner. Even if the grandest plan you have for your sexy lingerie is for it to sit under your loungewear while you watch Love Actually.

From luxury lingerie sets from Coco De Mer and Agent Provocateur to more affordable lingerie from Ann Summers and M&S, this is the sexiest underwear to buy right now…

How we chose the best sexy lingerie