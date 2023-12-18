Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 best sexy lingerie sets, from M&S to Lovehoney & Agent Provocateur
8 sexy lingerie sets to treat yourself - and your partner - to

Shop the sexiest and most stylish underwear...

Lingerie edit
HELLO!
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
There's always a legitimate reason to treat yourself to some seriously stylish and unashamedly sexy lingerie, whether it's Christmas or Valentine's Day.

Whether it’s a red underwear set you’re searching for, a vintage-style bra or even a full body, lingerie should be about what makes YOU feel good, regardless of whether you're single or you have a partner. Even if the grandest plan you have for your sexy lingerie is for it to sit under your loungewear while you watch Love Actually.

From luxury lingerie sets from Coco De Mer and Agent Provocateur to more affordable lingerie from Ann Summers and M&S, this is the sexiest underwear to buy right now…

The best sexy lingerie at a glance

How we chose the best sexy lingerie

  • Trusted brands: We've only included our favourite lingerie brands. Everything in this edit is either a bestseller or has been worn and loved by us.
  • Variety: We know everyone has different tastes, so you'll find a variety of styles, from sultry cut-out sets to more modest bodysuits, and sensual red shades to subtle metallics.
  • Price: We've included something suitable for every budget, from £30 to £225.

  • M&S Sexy Lingerie

    M&S lingerie

    Marks & Spencer Cosmos Embroidery Lingerie Set

    This intricately detailed lingerie is crafted in collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The supermodel's collections are some of the most popular in M&S history thanks to their comfort and gorgeous designs. 

    The hot pink hue gives this bra a flirty feel and the plunge cut creates a natural-looking cleavage.

  • Blubella Sexy Lingerie

    Bluebella lingerie set

    Bluebella Carla Lingerie Set

    This coquettish lingerie set is all sorts of sexy.

    Featuring minimal straps and a daring open structure, wear it under your LBD to feel amazing this party season. It's finished with subtle embroidery and opulent gold-tone hardware accents.

  • Ann Summers Sexy Lingerie

    Ann Summer lingerie

    Ann Summers Unwrap Me Luxe Lingerie Set

    You are without a doubt the gift they'll most want to unwrap in this sexy Ann Summers' sexy lingerie set.

    Made from tactile red satin, it features underwired open cups with bow detail and sparkling diamante trims. There's also bow detail on the back of the briefs.

  • LoveHoney Sexy Lingerie

    Lovehoney set

    LoveHoney Vintage Bliss Lingerie Set

    Dreaming of forbidden furtive glances à la Bridgerton?

    Embrace your inner Daphne and impress your very own Duke or Duchess in LoveHoney's romantic two-piece. The ultra feminine set also comes with a suspender belt - just attach your favourite stockings to complete the look.


  • Boux Avenue Sexy Lingerie

    Boux Avenue set

    Boux Avenue Gracey Lingerie Set

    Boux Avenue bestselling Gracey lingerie set now comes in this emerald green shade that's gorgeous for the holiday season. (It's also available in an array of colours from hot pink to navy blue and neon yellow).

    Note the sheer lace detailing and very flattering balconette fit. Beautiful.

  • Intimissimi Sexy Lingerie

    Intimissimi Lace Bodysuit

    Intimissimi Lace and Tulle Body

    Prefer a one-piece? Sensual lace and tulle meet on this sexy, very flattering body. It features fully adjustable elasticated straps, a snap button closure and breathable 100% cotton gusset.

