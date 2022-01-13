Carol Vorderman addresses fan confusion with important message The star took to her Instagram Stories

Carol Vorderman has taken to her Instagram Stories to deliver an urgent message to her fans after some became confused about whether she had another account.

Internet scammers will sometimes pose as prominent figures in a bid to trick the celebrity's followers into thinking it's them, and it appears that this has happened to the Countdown star. Addressing her fans, she warned: "Evening. Quite a number of people have now told me about a fake account pretending to be me and asking them to follow back."

She added: "Do not follow @carolvorderman1012 or anything similar. It isn't me. Sorry."

Carol's official Instagram handle is @carolvorders, and it features the verified blue tick after her name, which is right next to the follow button.

The presenter is currently enjoying a dream holiday in Portugal, and during the week, she shared some snaps with her loyal fans.

Her snaps captured the beauty of the country, with a jaw-dropping body of water flowing near a mountain range, as well as a fruit tree and a memorial.

Carol shared an urgent message

"Having a lovely time at @jasonvale resort #portugal...always love it here....and it's SUNNY," she captioned her post.

"YESSSSSSSSSS. I'll bring some sunshine back for you...promise."

Fans were blown away by her photography skills, as one said: "Looks beautiful," and another added: "Have a fantastic holiday in Portugal."

And for a third, it brought back happy memories, as they recalled: "Remembering our fun week there in 2019 with Pepe! Enjoy!"

The star is enjoying some time in Portugal

Her holiday came not long after she opened about the possibility of her having suffered with seasonal affective disorder, otherwise known as S.A.D.

"Hello lovelies and hello new followers... Had such a top New Year..." she wrote on Instagram. "I think I was going through a bit of Seasonal Affect Disorder (S.A.D.) where you get lowish through lack of light... I mean December wasn't exactly awash with sunshine!!!!"

However, after a few days in her native, Wales, Carol was back to feeling her usual self. "Had a few days in my beloved West Wales," she added. "And BOOOOOMMMMM she's back in the room... Yeeeeeee haaaaaaaaa. Sending best #backintheroom." [sic]

She also put on her Stories: "Hope you're well my lovelies. OMG – what a good new year! I'm like a new woman. I think I was suffering from seasonal affective disorder because of lack of light, because it never got light in December."

