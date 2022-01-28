Carol Vorderman highlights her stunning curves in tight leather trousers in must-see photo The former Countdown star looks incredible!

Carol Vorderman has once again caused a stir on social media with her latest look! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 61-year-old unveiled her "unruly" hair and city chic outfit before she headed off to meet some friends.

She highlighted her beautiful curves in a form-fitting, high-neck top, which featured mesh panels, and a pair of sexy leather trousers that was styled further with a black belt complete with a large gold buckle.

However, it was her voluminous hair that got fans talking. Carol added some extra lift to her blonde tinted tresses which she left loose in tousled waves.

"Morning lovelies.... going for a, 'What the hell just happened there?' look for the hair today #unruly... I think I've succeeded!!! Lols," she wrote in the caption. "Holy hell it's Friday so soon already. Have a good one. Off for a top up with my mates today xx."

One fan said: "Love the hair, you look amazing xx." Another remarked: "You look incredibly and extremely stunning in your amazing sexy fabulous leather leggings." A third post read: "Eighties rock chick." A fourth person stated: "[There's] a mischievous glint in your eye naughty lady."

The post comes one day after Carol revealed her daughter Katie had passed her viva for her PhD in Nanotechnology at Cambridge University. "Yesterday my girl Katie @katie.science passed her 'viva'... an interrogation of her PhD thesis by a panel of examiners," she said.

"She can now call herself DOCTOR KATIE KING. It's all she has ever wanted to be since bring a little girl. A Cambridge research scientist and then to become an astronaut... like you do."

Revealing that her thesis was about the delivery of a new cancer drug, Carol concluded: "So here's me as her Mum. So proud. I know all the struggles she's overcome, and the hard graft she's put in to become this fine young woman.

"I don't want this feeling to stop. She's on top of the world...yeah xx And quite honestly I am too and so is her little brother Cameron. What a lucky mother I am. Single parenting ain't that bad after all."

