Hoda Kotb's love story with fiancé Joel Schiffman is like something from a movie The Today star postponed her wedding several times during the pandemic

Hoda Kotb is set to marry fiancé Joel Schiffman when it's safe for everyone in their family to travel and attend their special day.

The couple postponed their wedding several times during the pandemic, but when they finally say 'I do', it will be more than worth the wait.

Hoda and Joel's relationship is like something from a storybook, as their very first encounter very nearly didn't happen.

The NBC star was due to go and sign books at an event for Wall Street professionals in 2013, and "didn't want to go".

"It was one of those events they ask us to speak at and it was pouring with rain and it was a bunch of Wall Street guys. I didn't even want to go," the mom-of-two explained during an appearance on Bethenny.

Hoda Kotb very nearly didn't go out on the night she met fiancé Joel Schiffman

"They asked me to sign some books and one guys is like, 'Can you sign it to my grandma?' And this guy walks up and he's like, 'I'll take a book.' And I was like, 'Who do you want me to write it to – your girlfriend, your wife, your aunt?' And he goes, 'Write it to me.'"

Afterwards, a contact from the event emailed Joel, who emailed Hoda back. They then arranged their first date.

Hoda and Joel are planning on getting married in the near future

Despite being in the public eye, Hoda even managed to keep her relationship with Joel private for two years, before photos of them were published in a national paper.

Discussing the pictures being printed during an episode of Today, the star told Billy Bush – who was filling in for then-host Kathie Lee Gifford: "Here's the thing, you know when you're keeping something so close to the vest? And I have kept this close to the vest, I didn't even say his name. We called him Boots forever because we just showed his shoes [on the show].

"It's almost been two years, so you know what we decided: 'Why not? Joel is out from the shadows!' I feel some relief. I talked to him this morning and he said, 'Who cares, who cares!'"

The couple are doting parents to daughters Haley and Hope

The radio host knew that Joel was special when she told him about her plans to adopt just a year into their relationship, and straight away he said he would go on the journey with her.

Now, they are the proud parents to two young daughters, Haley and Hope, who will no doubt have special roles at their mom and dad's wedding when they are finally able to say 'I do'.

