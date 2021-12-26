Hoda Kotb's two children steal the show in the cutest Christmas photos The TV star was surrounded by family

Hoda Kotb had a wonderful festive season and she gave fans a glimpse inside her intimate family gathering on Instagram.

The Today show host shared several photos with her fiance, Joel Schiffman, 63, her mom and sister too. But it was her two children Haley, four, and Hope, two, who stole the show.

The adorable girls were beaming in the snapshots in which they were all wearing matching pajamas. Their faces were lit up with glee as they unwrapped gifts and baked cookies in heartwarming images.

Hoda's fans were touched by the uplifting post and wrote: "Merry Christmas to all. Beautiful photos," and another added: "Melt my heart. Your husband is surrounded by beautiful women in his life. #BlessedMan. Merry Christmas."

The couple's children are growing up quickly and they are savoring every second of parenthood.

Becoming a mom was something very special for Hoda and she recently opened up about the moment she realized she wanted to adopt children.

Hoda looked so happy with her family by her side

Hoda was speaking to Sheryl Crow on her podcast, Making Space, about the singer's adoption of two boys, who are now teenagers.

"You were here at the Today show downstairs in the dressing room with your boys when they were little," shared Hoda, adding: "And I remember watching you and thinking 'I want something like that one day.'"

She continued: "I never spoke out loud the fact I wanted children because I thought I had missed my window, and I thought, 'I hate to say something out loud I know can't happen.'

Hoda and Joel adopoted their daughters

"And one day I was walking with a girlfriend and she said, 'me and you didn't want kids so it worked out great,' and I said, 'no I did and I thought I had missed it' and just saying it out loud, it was weird, but then I said it again, and it made it real."

The 57-year-old also revealed how she broached the subject of adoption with Joel, acknowledging that she was "terrified" and she didn't know what his reaction would be.

But he was as enthusiastic as she was and now they have the sweetest family together.

