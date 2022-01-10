Savannah Guthrie announces unfortunate news days after co-star's Covid diagnosis The Today star was inundated with support from viewers

Savannah Guthrie shared some unfortunate news with viewers on Monday's Today, and they were more than sympathetic.

The NBC star announced that she had tested positive for Covid, resulting in her having to work from home. However, her co-host Hoda Kotb, who had Covid last week, was back in the studio, having now tested negative for the global virus.

The mother-of-two also shared the news with followers on Instagram, alongside a picture of her and Hoda presenting the show in different locations.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into relationship

"Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in the studio and is now negative, and now I tested + for Covid! So working from home for a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!"

Making light of the situation, Savannah commented on the blue screen effect in the picture, and wrote: "And no, I haven't turned blue – that's my broken monitor."

Fans were quick to comment on the news to wish the star well, with one writing: "Hope you feel better quickly!" while another wrote: "Praying for a quick recovery." A third added: "Feel better soon!"

Today's Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for Covid

It's been an eventful start to the year for Savannah, who received a wonderful surprise from her co-star Jenna Bush Hager upon on her return to work.

The TV journalist turned 50 in December and Today made sure that the milestone birthday was marked in extraordinary fashion.

Jenna led a blindfolded Savannah through Madison Square Gardens to watch a private performance from one of her favorite artists, Andrea Bocelli, and his daughter Virginia.

Hoda Kotb tested positive for Covid last week

The emotional moment was captured on Today, and Savannah was seen welling up with happy tears as she took in the moment.

The NBC star turned 50 just after Christmas and had a wonderful day surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband and two children.

Savannah Guthrie and her children Vale and Charles

She shared a heartfelt message on social media to mark the occasion, revealing that her birthday was all the more poignant as her late father never made it to 50, having passed away at the age of 49.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!" she wrote.

