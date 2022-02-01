Carol Vorderman enjoys 'best views in the world' whilst in her hot tub The star is currently in Wales

Carol Vorderman has had an incredible start to the year. The former Countdown presenter spent part of January in a health retreat in Portugal and just last week she celebrated her daughter's latest career achievement.

On Monday, the good times continued for the 61-year-old, who enjoyed a sunset dip in her hot tub, and couldn't help but narrate the experience with her followers.

The mother-of-two shared several videos of the view, taken from the hot tub, on her Instagram account.

"Sitting in the hot tub (that's the water noise) with the best view in the world," she told her followers in a video that featured birds flying above the Welsh sea.

During the day, Carol wrapped up warm

Sharing the same video on her grid, she added: "Omg....there's a proper MURMURATION building here. Always at dusk... sitting in my hot tub (Soz about the sound of the water) with the best view and the best show in the world right there."

She added: "Now for the sunset and the pink sky. And then the stars will show themselves and dance their sultry dance before they burn up… some have already burned up before we can see them… imagine that… they are so far away it's taken their light so long to get to us… that they are no longer there."

Carol is currently in Wales and enjoying 'the best views in the world' from her hot tub

Carol later shared another breathtaking video, this time showing a pink sky.

"Minutes later a cheeky sunset. And if that ain't living... Best get out of the tub now and go to my mate's....cos it's homemade steak and kidney pie with a healthy dollop of miscellaneous stories of mischief at @what_hannah_ate_next house and I'm not missing out on that. Happy Mondays all."

Fans loved a look at Carol's evening, and praised her stunning vista. "Such a relaxing location and view," said one, whilst a second added: "I love watching the starlings in winter."