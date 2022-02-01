Pack your suitcase because TUI has so many winter sunshine deals right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

UK staycations have been wonderful and all, but we’re craving that hot, holiday feeling. And if you’ve never considered a winter sun holiday, make 2022 the year you book one because honestly? Jetting off on a winter sunshine break it’s the best way to wait it out for spring, especially now that Covid-19 travel restrictions have eased across the globe. (But do still check individual country entry requirements).

If you’re pining for sunnier climes, there’s plenty of winter sun destinations to choose from to top up your vitamin D. TUI’s winter sun deals are just the ticket for your next 2022 holiday, whether it’s a last-minute luxury week to the Caribbean or February half term package holiday to the Canary Islands. Plus, you can save up to £300 on your next holiday by entering code SALE at checkout on selected breaks (check TUI's website for terms and conditions).

We’ve done the hard work for you and handpicked the best TUI holiday deals for right now, whatever your holiday craving…

Best TUI winter holidays for families 2022

Hotel Club Janida Princess, Fuertventura

Kids will be in their element at this family-friendly all-inclusive hotel. When they tire of playing in the pools (including a kids pool and a family pool) or beach (which is a short walk away), there’s a children’s petting farm for them to live out their Dr Doolittle dreams at.

Adults aren’t forgotten either, and can unwind in the adults-only wellness centre or practice their serves on the tennis courts.

TUI BLUE Orquidea, Gran Canaria

Designed with children in mind, the TUI BLUE Orquídea focuses on wellbeing for the whole family and offers professionally run swimming lessons, a healthy eating challenge to enocourage children to try new foods and family wellbeing classes too.

There’s a beach right outside the resort, a splash park and child-friendly evening shows. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you’ll find a go-karting track just five minutes down the road.

Best TUI short-haul holidays 2022

Guayarmina Princess Hotel, Tenerife

This adults-only hotel is a quick 4 and a half hour flight from the UK and has stylish, grown-up retreat vibes all over it.

Located on the seafront, the hotel boasts two pools and bars as well as a state-of-the-art wellness centre, complete with steam baths, sauna, inside and outside massage cabins and more. Plump for the Junior Suite and you’ll have access to the hotel’s exclusive infinity pool plus an extra pool and bar. Temperatures average around 20C at this time of year.

TUI BLUE Riu Tikida Garden, Morocco

This new Marrakech hotel in Marrakech comes with all the trimmings for a luxe, adults-only break that’s a quick three and half hour flight from the UK.

With temperatures in the region of 20C in February and March, you’ll want to relax by the garden lined pool or take a leisurely visit to the luxury spa. There’s lots to do here too, with show-cooking, themed dining nights, culinary workshops and fitness classes.

Best TUI all-inclusive holidays 2022

Hotel Riu Palace Santa Maria, Cape Verde

With temperatures topping the 24C mark this time of year, the five star Hotel Riu Palace is located on the beautiful island of Sal, in South Africa’s Cape Verde.

After choosing which of the hotel’s six pools to sun yourself by, you can enjoy watersports and a water park before hitting one of the resort’s six on-site restaurants. Plus, all rooms come with a balcony or terrace.

Riu Yucatan, Mexico

The beachside Riu Yucatan is a great choice for those wanting to explore the best of Mexico. Located between jungle-like greenery and white sandy beaches, the hotel has the vibrant town of Playa Del Carmen on its doorstep.

Or if you want to stay on site, you’ll be spoilt for choice with its trio of pools, luxury spa and five restaurants plus a kids club for little ones. Average temperature in February tops 23C, so nice and toasty too.

