Carol Vorderman stuns in risqué plunging gown in amazing throwback photo

Carol Vorderman took a trip down memory lane on Sunday - much to the delight of her fans.

The former Countdown star shared a throwback snapshot showing her wearing a dramatic monochrome down with a plunging neckline.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman glows in bikini video

The photo was taken back in 2002 as Carol attended the National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Carol explained in her caption: "Awwwwww one of the papers has found these old pics today. I would have been age 40 something then.... Heck. And a dress size smaller! I loves that dress by @bruceoldfield xx Good to remember bits xx."

Carol shared a throwback photo taken at the 2002 National Television Awards

In response, Carol was inundated with comments from her followers. "It doesn't matter about the dress size, it's the person that matters. Anyway you still look fantastic xx," one told her. "Well you've aged bloody well vorders, share your secret please!?" a second requested.

A third enquired: "How are you getting younger and the rest of us is getting older?!"

The star works hard to maintain her figure

There's no denying that Carol looks fantastic. The star, who is also a licensed pilot, owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28 day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

Despite her seemingly restrictive routine, Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year. She shared: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

Carol is in amazing shape

Just recently, Carol returned from a luxury health retreat in Portugal. The mathematician told fans she has been on a juice and soup cleanse all week during her stay. "But on Saturday you can choose some food instead… omg yoghurt granola and honey never tasted so good," wrote Carol. "But first a 12 mile walk… on quiet roads and through quiet woods in sunshine… blissful."

