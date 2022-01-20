Drew Barrymore's fans can't stop talking about one thing in epic throwback photo 90s Drew is a vibe of its own

Drew Barrymore's throwback posts have become ones her fans eagerly await, and her latest post certainly did not disappoint.

MORE: Drew Barrymore emotionally opens up about dating life as fans send love

The actress took to her Instagram to share her anticipation for the weekend just like us all, doing so with another glimpse at 90s era-Drew.

In the shot, she was cheerfully celebrating while wearing a loose-fitting white t-shirt with the Calvin Klein logo sneakily peeking out from under it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore recalls confiding in Courtney Cox amid pregnancy scare

She sported her popular cropped hairstyle from the time, slicked back behind her, also donning a dark red lip, hoop earrings, and a cross necklace.

"One more sleep until Friday #tbt," she captioned her shot, but all fans could talk about was the man who stood behind her, captured in the moment to look like he supposedly disapproved of her excitability.

MORE: Drew Barrymore recalls 'freaking out' over pregnancy scare

"Guy behind you is like settle down it's only Thursday haha," one fan commented, with another saying: "Ok but the guy in the background like 'what is this girl so happy about?'"

Drew awaited the weekend with an epic 90s throwback

A third also hilariously added: "And the man behind you is 'all the workdays' looking kinda annoyed, because you are leaving them soon."

Many others raved over the Charlie's Angels star's energy in the shot, with one writing: "Love 90s drew," and another also saying: "Great pic, you look so young always!"

MORE: Drew Barrymore shares photo of her 'crying' in relatable photo to mark start of the year

MORE: Drew Barrymore causes a stir in white silk dress in epic throwback photo

Another recent throwback shot also really caught fans unawares as she took a trip down memory lane and posted two black-and-white images of herself as a youngster.

The photos saw Drew looking adorable in a large, brimmed hat, with one showing her gazing into the distance while in the other she appeared to have a confused expression on her face.

The actress delighted fans with her throwback childhood photos

Her message was the same, though, as she captioned the adorable snaps: "When you wake up thinking it's Friday, but it's actually Thursday. But then you realize that Friday comes after Thursday so it's not that bad at all!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.