Paris Hilton's stunning bridal shower dress is available to shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As well as giving us all of the feels and entertainment, Paris Hilton's latest reality show Paris in Love has been amazing for bridal style inspiration.

The DJ, heiress and reality TV icon married entrepreneur Carter Reum back in November, and of course she documented the big day, plus all of the exciting events in the lead-up.

RELATED: 6 top wedding dress trends for 2022 – and the celebrity brides to take inspiration from

In true Paris style, she had a total of four outfit changes on her wedding day, including a show-stopping floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown. While these were all custom-made pieces, she also wore a lace dress by Self Portrait for her 'Paris in Wonderland' themed bridal shower, which is available to shop now.

Paris paired her Self Portrait dress with heart-shaped sunnies at her bridal shower

The gorgeous midi features all-over sheer floral lace with diamante and sequin embellishment. It has a plunge V-neck, short puff sleeves and a tiered skirt with a scalloped hem. The cut is universally flattering and the dress would be perfect if you're looking for something to wear to your own hen party or a more casual bridal gown for a low-key wedding.

Ribbon lace midi dress, £480/$680, Self Portrait

Even better? If you love a bargain, Flannels has an almost identical Self Portrait dress that's now on sale with 30% off.

Self Portrait lace midi dress, was £420/$630 now £299/$448.50, Flannels

For a similar high street style, we've found this midi dress by Coast, which features layers of lace with sparkling diamante detailing.

Diamante lace trim dress, was £159 now £127.20, Coast

Or take a look at this lace midi on ASOS. It has a halter neck and full skirt, and reviews say it's very high quality, although you may need to size up.

ASOS EDITION Valerie lace dress, £95/$160, ASOS

For another white lace midi dress that's sure to turn heads, go for this one by Reiss. Crafted in an intricate lace pattern, it has a stunning cut-out design on the back.

Aspen white lace midi dress, £378/$695, Reiss

MORE: 12 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.