Drew Barrymore shares exciting announcement from inside the shower

Drew Barrymore has something to reveal! The actress turned TV show host revealed her beauty line's newest product in an exciting video taken from none other than the star's shower.

Flower Beauty was launched by Drew in 2013, and the brand's latest product is quite innovative. In light of "Beauty Junkie Week" as described by the the Scream actress, she revealed the latest product is a blue screen protection mist which she coined "Fight the Light" and is meant to protect your skin from the blue light that emanates from laptop and phone screens.

In the candid video announcing the new product, Drew excitedly – and repeatedly – sprays herself with the mist, and even sprays at the camera recording her.

She called the protective product "the new way of the new world." Fans raved about both the product and Drew, commenting "GENIUS!!" as well as "I absolutely LOVE her vibe."

It's not the first time the beauty line has sent fans rushing to try and get their products. A recent limited edition product – less futuristic, but rather very nostalgic – had fans reminiscing on a character of Drew's so many grew up envious of: Dylan from Charlie's Angels.

The collaboration between the beauty line and the movie let people recreate the fictional spy's looks, and is "guaranteed to give you eyes to kill." To make things even more nostalgic, the packaging of the eye shadow palette was designed to emulate a DVD case.

Drew is just as loved as her iconic characters, and she recently celebrated the fact with the best proof: by reaching 15 million followers on Instagram. In another candid video posted on the platform, she perfectly described not only what her Instagram represents, but what her brand has turned into, as well as how her fans surely see her.

She said: "I wanted it to be a space of goodness and no judgement, humor and heart."

