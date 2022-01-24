Drew Barrymore is delighted as she celebrates personal news with her loyal fans The host of The Drew Barrymore Show has an incredibly strong and supportive fanbase

Drew Barrymore is celebrating a huge milestone, and her fans, as well! The actress turned television host took to Instagram to commemorate reaching 15 million followers – or rather, friends, as Drew refers to them – on the platform.

In an endearing video chatting to her dog, Douglas, Drew recounts having started her Instagram account on 27 August back in 2013.

"I was so excited to make friends," she said, despite admitting that back then she "didn't really understand what social media was."

Drew perfectly described not only what her Instagram represents, but what her brand has turned into, as well as how her fans surely see her.

She said: "I wanted it to be a space of goodness and no judgement, humor and heart." She shared a slew of past posts, including her very first photo, one of herself facing the sun standing arms open in front of a floral mural.

She thanked fans for "allowing me in" and they thanked and complimented her in return. Actress Sharon Stone commented: "Go get it girl," and fitness instructor Marnie Alton told Drew she was her "forever hero and inspo."

Drew's openness and kindness have become a big part of her identity as a Hollywood star, and her fans continuously shower her with love and support during moments where she is publicly vulnerable.

Drew celebrated 15 million followers on her Instagram

She recently posted a collage of candid pictures of herself – both in character and as herself – to mark the different months of the year ahead.

January received the most attention, as it was of Drew crying while in character. "Mood. Every single one of them is so ME (clearly)," the mom-of-two wrote alongside the collage.

The television host revealed even more of herself on her popular talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, when she had the Queer Eye men as guests.

She sat down with Bobby Berk to talk about Zoom dating, and eventually broke down into tears as she revealed she felt uncomfortable with dating as a mother.

The actress shared a collage of candid pictures of herself at the start of the year

Drew was most recently married to Will Kopelman until 2016, and shares daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with the businessman.

After the emotional episode aired, fans took to the comments to send waves of love and support to Drew, as one wrote: "I love you omg!!! I know exactly the feeling especially [as a] single mum to three kids," and another said: "Oh, Drew. I feel you."

