It's a big week for the Lampard family! Just two days before Christine Lampard is due to celebrate her 43rd birthday, it was announced that husband Frank Lampard has been appointed the new football manager for Everton.

The Loose Women took to her Instagram page to express her pride over her partner's big news as she shared a snap from his signing. "Here we go Super Frank! @franklampard @everton #everton," she simply remarked.

The news was confirmed on Monday afternoon, with Frank - who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club - telling press: "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club."

He added: "I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing.

Christine shared this snap of her husband Frank

"I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline."

The appointment comes one year after Frank was dismissed by Chelsea and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Prior to that role role, the former footballer was the manager of Championship club Derby County.

Fans were also quick to respond to Christine's post, with one writing: "I'm so happy for him, he will always have my support." Another commented: "Good luck! Always our super Franky Lampard." A third post read: "He has made my boys excited to be a Everton fan again."

