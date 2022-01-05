Christine Lampard shares glimpse inside 6th wedding anniversary celebrations with husband Frank

Christine Lampard and her husband Frank have celebrated six years of wedded bliss. The couple, who toasted their 6th wedding anniversary on 20 December, headed off to Belfast and marked the occasion with close friends and family.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Loose Women star shared a series of photos from their getaway which saw them dine at fancy places such as Deanes EIPIC and The Merchant Hotel.

"The obligatory festive photo dump," remarked Christine. "Take me back to #Belfast and the fantastic food at @deanes_eipic @michaeldeane61 with @greatbritishmenu super chef @chefalexgreene.

"I can't believe we actually got to sample your edible book!! And to the ever hospitable staff and glorious cocktails at @merchantbelfast - the perfect way to celebrate our anniversary @franklampard [ring and heart emoji]."

Frank, 43, and Christine, 42, have been together since 2009. They tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015, and have since welcomed two children together: three-year-old Patricia and little Freddie, who turns one in March. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine and Frank headed to Belfast over Christmas

Back in December, Christine shocked her Loose Women colleagues when she revealed that both her mother, Mina, and sister, Nicola, accompanied her during her first date with now husband, Frank.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show, the panellist - who met the former footballer at Pride of Britain back in 2009 - opened up about their unconventional first date, and how it was actually Frank's idea.

The couple marked their 6th wedding anniversary on 20 December

"By the time I met him in the flesh for the first time I knew everything about him, it was comfortable," she divulged. "He rang me up and said, 'Let's go for dinner,' and I said, 'It's tough this week because my mum and my sister are here.' He said, 'Well bring them with you.'

"And we all went! We had the best laugh. And my sister said she knew then and there that we were meant to be - she said it at our wedding. So bring the family along, let them tick all the boxes and it's done. It works!"

