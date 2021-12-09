Christine Lampard has recalled her heartache over not being able to see her family when she was pregnant with her son Freddie last year.

Her comments come as she appeared on Wednesday's Loose Women where the discussion swiftly turned to the alleged "illegal" Christmas party held at Downing Street when the nation was in lockdown.

"For me, I find it really deeply upsetting," she explained. "The vast majority of us have abided by these horrendous rules that we've all had to adopt to try and make ourselves healthy."

Recalling the moment the government announced most of the nation was going into lockdown at Christmas in 2020, Christine added: "I remember that press conference so vividly, I'll never forget it as long as I live because I was pregnant at the time.

"I hadn't seen my family at all because of being pregnant, they hadn't seen me pregnant, I had my toddler, Frank was going to be away with football... I couldn't wait for Christmas. It was a little glimmer of light at the end of the year.

Christine was pregnant with her son Freddie in December 2020

"And then it came on of course and it got cancelled and I didn't see anyone and I was absolutely devastated. I haven't not seen my family at Christmas in my whole life."

The 42-year-old was six months pregnant at the time. She is also a mother to three-year-old daughter Patricia whom she both shares with her husband Frank Lampard.

The mum-of-two returned to Loose Women in September, and upon her comeback, Christine confessed she watched the ITV daytime show "every day during maternity leave" as it helped her feel less "isolated".

The Loose Women star has been married to Frank since 2015

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off," she shared. Asked in jest whether the show helped with her contractions, Christine said: "It was more just for that company feeling.

"You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

