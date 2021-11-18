Christine Lampard reveals baby Freddie is taking after her in rare new photo The Loose Women star and her husband Frank welcomed their son in March

Christine Lampard has treated her fans to an extremely rare picture of her eight-month-old son Freddie. Protecting his identity, the Loose Women star revealed she was delighted that her little boy was taking after her by inheriting her naturally curly hair.

MORE: Christine Lampard offers intimate glimpse into life with daughter Patricia and husband Frank

"I think my curly hair gene is kicking in! [laughing face emoji] #8months," the doting mum simply remarked alongside the snap, which showed her baby son playing in a sandpit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment with Nadia Sawalha writing: "Awwwwwww." Holly Willoughby added a string of heart emojis. A third post read: "Beautiful, 8 months have flown by." Another fan said: "So cute, how quickly 8 months has gone."

MORE: Christine Lampard shares views on having third baby with husband Frank

READ: Christine Lampard shares details on emotional family reunion after giving birth to son

Christine and husband Frank Lampard welcomed their son in March, they are also doting parents to little Patricia, who turned three in September.

The mum-of-two recently returned to Loose Women, and upon her comeback, the 42-year-old confessed she watched the ITV daytime show "every day during maternity leave" as it helped her feel less "isolated".

Christine shared this new snap of little Freddie

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off," she shared. Asked in jest whether the show helped with her contractions, Christine said: "It was more just for that company feeling.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Christine Lampard's children Patricia and Freddie

"You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

Both Christine and Frank have loved settling into life with their son Freddie. The couple have been married since 2015. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.