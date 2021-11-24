Christine Lampard and her husband Frank let their hair down as they partied with friends at interior designer Kelly Hoppen's CBE party on Tuesday night.

Heading to Langan's Brasserie in London, the glamourous couple appeared to be in great spirits as they joined fellow guests for the celebrations.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

Kelly, 62, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the Government's Great campaign, helping to promote British creativity, business and commerce around the world. And to celebrate, she threw a lavish party which was attended by the likes of Alan Carr, Ronan Keating, Phillip Schofield and Amanda Holden.

Christine, 42, looked typically stylish in an-black ensemble consisting of wide-leg trousers, a chic one-shoulder top with a matching blazer and classy heels. With her brunette tresses left loose in tousled waves, the Loose Women star accentuated her beauty with a red lip and smokey eyes.

Meanwhile, Frank put on a dapper display in a tailored black coat, matching trousers and a grey polo shirt. He rounded off the look with brown suede shoes.

Christine and Frank Lampard seen holding hands on Tuesday night

It was a lovely night out for the couple, who welcomed their son, Freddie, in March. They are also doting parents to little Patricia, who turned three in September.

The mum-of-two recently returned to Loose Women, and upon her comeback, Christine confessed she watched the ITV daytime show "every day during maternity leave" as it helped her feel less "isolated".

"I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off," she shared. Asked in jest whether the show helped with her contractions, Christine said: "It was more just for that company feeling.

The Loose Women star looked stunning

"You know, when you've just had a baby and I'm sure there's a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated... and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly."

Both Christine and Frank have loved settling into life with their son Freddie. The couple have been married since 2015. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

