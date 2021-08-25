Christine Lampard offers intimate glimpse into life with daughter Patricia and husband Frank The Loose Women star is a doting mum to two young children

Christine Lampard tends to keep her family life away from the spotlight, but on Tuesday, the Loose Women panellist offered fans a glimpse into her family day out with husband Frank and their little girl, Patricia.

The couple, who are also parents to five-month-old son Freddie, took their two-year-old daughter to Paultons Park - home of Peppa Pig World.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the doting mum remarked: "Take us back to the sunny world of #peppapig @paultonspark #peppapigworld."

One of the pictures showed the couple and their daughter posing alongside two mascots of Peppa Pig and George, while a clip saw the family enjoy a little train ride through the park.

Fans were quick to react, with many saying how much Patricia has grown! "My goodness is that little Patricia? How time flies unreal… lovely family," said one follower, while another stated: "She's so big!! How fun x." A third post read: "Frank looks very happy."

The TV star shared this snap from their outing

The post comes shortly after Christine insisted she has no plans to have another baby with husband Frank. The pair, who met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009, welcomed their second child - a boy called Freddie - in March.

During a candid conversation with the Sunday Telegraph, the 42-year-old confirmed baby number three is not on the cards. "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she divulged.

Christine has been married to Frank since 2015. The TV star is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 15, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Frank and Christine share two young children together

The presenter went on to confess that IVF was not an option after watching her friends go through it themselves. "I had friends who were going through IVF and I knew how traumatic that whole journey could be," she added.

"I didn't think I had it in me to go through that. "Frank and I had a great life, we went out a lot, travelled and I had a lot of focus on his children – not being a replacement mother, but a friend."

