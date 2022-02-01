Adele sends cheeky message to fans amid rumors Rich Paul romance is on the rocks Adele has a message for the haters

Adele has broken her silence amid rumors her romance with Rich Paul is on the rocks, telling fans he "sends his love".

MORE: Adele shows off Hollywood transformation in glamorous black dress

Taking to social media, the singer revealed that she would be performing at the Brits and also appeared on the UK chat show The Graham Norton Show, before adding a cheeky message that read: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Loading the player...

WATCH:Adele shares tearful video as she cancels her Las Vegas residency

The picture was a blurry candid of Adele holding a ten of hearts card, and she captioned the post: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!"

Adele, who is one of the world's best-selling music artists of all time, married charity entrepreneur and Old Etonian Simon Konecki in 2017.

READ: Adele twins with boyfriend Rich Paul in stylish black outfits during rare PDA

MORE: Adele gives another very candid chat: TV habits, fake Instagram, family traits and more

They welcomed their son Angelo in 2012, but the pair split in 2019 after nine years together.

She went public in 2021 with Rich Paul, a sports manager, but there has been speculation in recent weeks that their romance has hit the skids.

The post comes after a devastating few weeks when Adele shared an emotional, tearful video with fans canceling her Las Vegas residency.

The singer broke down as she apologized to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed".

Sat in a hotel room wearing a black jumper and no make-up the superstar was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that they have "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".

Adele broke down in tears

"I can't give you what I have right now, I am gutted and I am sorry it's last minute," she continued, before promising to reschedule all of the dates.

"We've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out but we've run out of time."

The mom-of-one added: "I am so sorry and embarrassed, and so sorry to everyone who has traveled. I will finish and get it where it is supposed to be, I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox