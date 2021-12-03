Adele gives another very candid chat: TV habits, fake Instagram, family traits and more The singer opened up while having her makeup done

Adele has delighted fans with another tell-all chat, this time with legendary YouTube makeup artist Nikkie de Jager, aka Nikkie Tutorials.

The singer gave a no holds barred interview with the social media star, talking everything from her Carpool Karaoke disaster right through to what she watches on TV!

Inspired by I Drink Wine (one of Adele's new tracks), Nikkie brought a bottle along for the occasion. Adele then admitted: "I can't drink at the moment because I'm working," but managed to "have a little glass".

Adele appeared on the Nikkie Tutorials YouTube channel / Image: Nikkie Tutorials

So, when she's not working she likes to relax with a vino, but what's on her television? Adele confessed that she doesn't watch reality TV shows like Love Island, but her ex-husband Simon Konecki does! When asked does she watch The Real Housewives, she candidly responded: "I can't, my brain will die." She then added she prefers David Attenborough documentaries!

The singer also had an open chat with Oprah

While she may rub shoulders with the rich and famous, with many of them attending her An Audience With which aired last month, one celeb who is still on her to-meet list is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"He sent me flowers the other day because him and his wife couldn't make my show – I nearly fell off my chair," exclaimed Adele.

Adele got her makeup done at the same time

The chat also revealed why Carpool Karaoke was a "disaster" for Adele as her makeup melted off. "I insisted on glossy eyes but every time I blinked, it all ended up getting messed up," she said.

Adele also gave the real reason behind her impromptu Instagram live, and that's because she got different questions from fans such as: "What are your favourite crisps?"

The star has given an insight into her life

Her appearance on Instagram surprised us all, and she even admitted that she doesn't have control of her own account and her pals have taught her about 'finsta' aka having a fake Instagram account for just her close friends.

While they were chatting away, Nikkie was working her magic, transforming one half of Adele's face with makeup – and the star loved the look at the end, complete with winged eyeliner and a glowing bronze hue.

"I have such great eyes for makeup – I get them from my nana. Every time I meet a makeup artist, they go to town on my eyelids," Adele admitted.

