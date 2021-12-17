Adele twins with boyfriend Rich Paul in stylish black outfits during rare PDA The couple enjoyed an NFL game

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed a date night on Thursday in celebration of his 40th birthday as they took in an NFL game while twinning in stylish black outfits.

MORE: Adele shares glimpse inside $7.7m LA home to mark major milestone with boyfriend Rich Paul

The couple were caught on camera in a rare moment of PDA as they held hands while sitting in a private box as they watched the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adele wrapped up in a black jacket and matching face mask, while Rich mirrored his girlfriend in a black varsity jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele jokes about weight loss during Saturday Night Live appearance

Adele accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings and looked lost in the game while Rich spoke to someone offscreen.

The couple appeared to be joined by Jay-Z and businessman Maverick Carter, who is a close friend of sports agent Rich, as the rapper and his pal were also seen in a photo shared by ESPN on Twitter.

MORE: Adele shows off Hollywood transformation in glamorous black dress

MORE: Adele makes rare revelation about her son Angelo after split from his dad Simon Konecki

Adele and Rich went public with their relationship earlier this year, with Adele admitting during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, last month that their romance came at the right time in her life.

The stars are out in LA tonight 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OOumvu6En9 — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2021

Adele and Rich were spotted holding hands during an NFL game on Thursday

During the interview, Adele gushed about their romance and said: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart."

On how they met, the mum-of-one divulged: "I met him [at a birthday party] and then a couple of - couple years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting.

Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since the summer

"I'm like, 'A business meeting about what?' We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. And then it was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."

Asked if Rich is getting a "different Adele" than others have gotten, the singer replied: "Yeah, but I mean, by arriving and turning up. You know, maybe I'm getting a different version of him and who knows?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.