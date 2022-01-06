Adele surprises fans with music video announcement in show-stopping new look Oh my god (see what we did there?)

Adele is entering 2022 more galvanized and ready than ever, as evidenced by her latest social media post which left fans ecstatic.

The British songstress shared a short clip where she revealed that she was starting the year off with a bang, that being a new music video.

She announced that her album 30's second single, Oh My God, would be getting a music video releasing on January 12 at 9AM PT/12PM ET/5PM UK.

In the black and white video, she briefly showed off the look she would sport, and in a bid to appear more old Hollywood inspired, it looked absolutely heavenly.

She wore a long and elegant floral gown that almost appeared sheer in the ring light behind her, paired with what looked like a nun's collar with an elaborate necklace, leather gloves, and a 50s inspired hair do.

As Adele was about to belt into the opening words of the song, the clip cut to the release date of the music video, and it set a grand tone.

"Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it x," she captioned the clip, and fans immediately went bananas.

Adele announced the coming of her music video for Oh My God

Many couldn't do more than drop heart-eyed and flame emojis in the comments, with several simply writing: "OH MY GOD," and one saying: "WE ARE SO READY."

Another commented: "Yessss my fav on the album !! Let's go," with a third adding: "Literally said omg before I saw the name of the song."

The music video follows Adele's announcement of her upcoming series of weekend shows in Las Vegas, which will kick off this month and continue till April.

The singer revealed the big news with a picture where she posed showing off her beautiful back tattoo and the details of the show, taking place in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The singer revealed she would perform a series of shows in Las Vegas

"See you at Caesars in Vegasss," she captioned the post, which also featured a shot of her edited onto a blinding Liberace-style suit.

