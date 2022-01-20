Adele breaks down in tears as she shares heartbreaking Las Vegas news with fans

Adele has shared an emotional, tearful video as she cancels her Las Vegas residency. The singer broke down as she apologized to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed".

Sat in a hotel room wearing a black jumper and no make-up the superstar was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that they have "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".

WATCH: Adele shares tearful video as she cancels her Las Vegas residency

"I can't give you what I have right now, I am gutted and I am sorry it's last minute," she continued, before promising to reschedule all of the dates.

"We've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out but we've run out of time."

The mom-of-one added: "I am so sorry and embarrassed, and so sorry to everyone who has traveled. I will finish and get it where it is supposed to be, I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much."

"Don't cry beautiful, it's okay," shared one fan as others shared their love for the singer. "Adele we love you and I’m pretty sure the fans would understand," another added.

Adele broke down in tears

"Minor setback for a major comeback! We still love you thoughts and prayers for you and your team," commented one fan.

The show was scheduled to begin on January 21, 2022 and continue until April.

The singer revealed the big news with a picture where she posed showing off her beautiful back tattoo and the details of the show, taking place in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"See you at Caesars in Vegas," she captioned the post, which also featured a shot of her edited onto a blinding Liberace-style suit.

