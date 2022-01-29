Tom Brady's agent releases statement amid rumors of retirement Tom has won seven Super Bowl rings in a 22-year career

Tom Brady has broken his silence after rumors he will retire from the NFL began circulating. His agent released a statement to confirm that "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy".

Tom has won seven Super Bowls over a 22-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has made veiled references to his future in recent interviews, admitting that his wife Gisele Bundchen had given up a lot for him to focus on his career.

On Saturday, multiple sources told sports publications including ESPN that Tom would be retiring after the 2021-2022 season.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," his agent, Don Yee, said in response Saturday.

"Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

"But this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long.

The Buccaneers were kicked out of the play-offs last week

"This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much."

It was confirmed that Tom had told the Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht Saturday that he hadn't yet made a decision.

Tom's team, the Buccaneers, were kicked out of the play-offs last week.

Tom and Gisele have two children together

Taking to Instagram in the hours after, Tom wrote a lengthy and thoughtful post which read: "I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends.

However his NFL teammates began paying tribute, with former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman tweeting: "Thanks for the memories, babe."

"Hell of a run!," wrote Bucs cornerback and teammate Richard Sherman. "Honor to share the field with you."

Tom plays in his first season in 2000

Tom was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and played back-up for two years. However he took over from the Patriots' quarterback, Drew Bledsoe in 2002 when Bledsoe was hit with an injury.

That year he led the Patriots to a Super Bowl win. Tom went on to win five more Super Bowls with the team, before leaving the Patriots in a shock announcement where he confirmed he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-season contract.

He won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the team that same year.

