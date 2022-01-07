Lara Spencer and sisters look like triplets in never-before-seen family photos The GMA host has four siblings

Lara Spencer triggered a huge response from fans when she opened up her family photo album to reveal photos of her two older sisters - and they're so alike.

The Good Morning America host looked so happy in a series of snapshots she shared on Instagram to wish her sister, Karen, a happy birthday.

In every image, the three women rocked the same blonde, long bob hairstyle and matching smiles - and let's not forget the mustaches!

The threesome showed off their fun side in a photo in which they were wearing facial hair and it was difficult to tell them apart.

"Happy Birthday to my big sister Karen. Lisa and I are so lucky to have you between us. #sisters," she wrote.

Lara is one of five siblings and is incredibly close to her family, including her big brother Kirk too.

Lara with her sisters Lisa and Karen

She recently enjoyed a 'bring a sibling to work day' and picked her very tall brother to join her in the GMA studios.

She shared a photo of her hugging him and captioned it: "Big brothers rock. Love you Kirk," and he wasted no time responding as he wrote: "Right back at you, sis."

Lara has another brother, Keith, too and she has a great bond with him too.

Height runs in the family as Lara's brother towers over her

Even though they all live away from one another, they regularly get together to celebrate as a family.

They were unable to spend as much time together as normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but during the summer, she updated her social media followers with some bittersweet family news.

Alongside a snapshot of herself with her beloved mum, Carolyn, and also with a dear friend,

Lara wrote a poignant message wishing them happy birthday but also paying tribute to her late dad, who also would have been ringing in his special day.

Lara and her mom are also very close

"These two," the mum-of-two wrote. "Today is August 4th-The birthdays of my wonderful mom and one of my crazy, goofy, dearest friends Susan-both pictured here; it's ALSO the birthday of my amazing, larger than life dad.

Lara continued: "I close my eyes and can see him clear as day-beer in hand, giant smile on his face. We miss and celebrate you today and everyday big Daddy-o.

"I imagine you are chugging with someone very cool up there right about now. Having the same birthday as mom always made the party twice as special and a million times more fun.

Lara's father, Richard Von Seelen, passed away in January 2011. His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

