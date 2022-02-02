Savannah Guthrie admits a totally unexpected trait on The Drew Barrymore Show The stars found something surprising in common about their days as young adults

Savannah Guthrie is looking back at her days of being young, wild, and free. On her latest visit to The Drew Barrymore Show, she admitted a cheeky little secret about her youth that fans of the television host didn't see coming.

Though beloved Today host Savannah has been married to her husband, Michael Feldman, since 2014, Drew coaxed her to reveal details about what she was like during her single days.

The pair spent time discussing different holiday traditions, and as Savannah revealed she's not a fan of New Year's Eve, Drew tried to convince her about the bright side of New Year's Eve traditions, mainly the chance to "kiss a stranger."

But in response, Savannah boldly said: "Can I tell you something though? I didn't need New Year's Eve to kiss strangers when I was young."

The honest revelation was received with clapping from the audience as Drew squealed and shimmied in her chair with excitement.

The stars have a cheeky conversation about their youth

Drew quickly coined the phrase "make-out bandit" for the mom-of-two and admitted that she certainly was one too. Savannah agreed that the term was exactly what she was, but was clear about knowing her own personal boundaries. She said she would say: "Don't even try to put your hand up my shirt," before coyly admitting that: "I was a good girl, but I did like to make-out."

As they both reminisced and admitted to missing the days of being confident "make-out bandits," Savannah had an even better idea of how to revive at least Drew's wilder days.

Savannah and Drew are longtime friends

"You still can!" Savannah told Drew, complimenting her by adding: "You're drop-dead gorgeous and single. I'll be your wing-woman!"

Drew immediately jumped on board, and the two got to planning their next date together, though they admitted they might have to go out later than their preferred four o'clock meet-ups.

