Savannah Guthrie teases unexpected change to appearance that stuns co-stars

Savannah Guthrie made a surprising revelation about her appearance after she temporarily stepped away from the Today studios.

The TV star joined Drew Barrymore on her CBS talk show to discuss her cooking show and whether she would ever get a tattoo. Recalling their chat to her Today co-stars on Tuesday, Savannah left them stunned when she revealed that she is planning on getting her first ink alongside Drew.

"We are going to get a tattoo together. Not a matching tattoo, she's got something she wants to do, and we're working it out," she said.

Sharing their excitement over Savannah's body art, Carson Daly quizzed her on what she might get, to which she revealed: "If I did it, I might put something really small, like on my arm."

In the clip of their conversation, Drew asked Savannah: "Would you ever get a tattoo?", to which she responded: "I would and I kind of want to… I would get a tattoo with you, any time."

In a new interview airing today on @DrewBarrymoreTV, @SavannahGuthrie talks about the #WinterOlympics, her cooking show, and if she would ever get a tattoo! pic.twitter.com/8XwOnOQumz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 1, 2022

Savannah reveals her plans to get a tattoo

It's not the first time Savannah has spoken of her desire to get a tattoo. Last June, she teased that she was ready for some ink after getting an impromptu piercing during an alcohol-fuelled adventure.

Alongside a photo with her friend, and another of her ear with several piercings she wrote: "When your beloved friend says 'let’s go get a piercing and a drink' the answer is always YES!!! @siriouslydelicious what’s next?"

Her fans went wild for her new piercings and for her sense of adventure and commented: "I kid you not - even prior to this piercing I've been using you as my ear piercing inspiration," while another added: "Looks amazing," and plenty just wrote: "Wow!"

Savannah also revealed she liked to "make out"

Elsewhere in the interview, Savannah shared a surprising detail about her past as she revealed she never needed an "occasion" to make out with strangers during a discussion about kissing on New Year's Eve.

"I did like to make out… I kind of miss those days," she teased, before offering to be Drew's "wing-woman".

