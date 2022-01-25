Savannah Guthrie shares heartfelt reunion with co-star Dylan Dreyer in new photos The Today star returned from maternity leave

Savannah Guthrie has a close relationship with her Today Show co-stars, and displayed as much with her recent Instagram post.

She took to her social feed to share pictures from the recent instalment of the morning show that depicted the cast's reunion with Dylan Dreyer.

Dylan, who was out on maternity leave for the past few months, finally returned to the show to a warm welcome from all of her co-hosts.

Savannah included shots of herself and Dylan catching up behind the scenes, along with an emotional one of the two locked in a tight embrace.

"She's back!!!!! So happy to have @dylandreyernbc back home with us," she captioned her post, with Dylan sweetly responding: "I've missed you!!!"

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement upon seeing her back on their screens, with one writing: "Dylan!!! You look fabulous, so happy to see you back!!"

Savannah reunited with Dylan Dreyer and shared pictures of their meeting

Another said: "We missed Dylan. You ladies are all part of our lives," with a third adding: "So happy to have her back. All of you really feel like family."

Savannah recently made her own return to the show following a bout with COVID right after her co-star Hoda Kotb came back safely.

Alongside a picture of herself and Hoda with their screens side-by-side while she worked from home, she shared: "Trading places with @hodakotb! She is back in studio and is now negative, and now I just tested + for covid! So working from home a few days. Feel good, just a few sniffles!"

Fans inundated the Today star with support and words of encouragement and positivity while she recovered, isolating with the help of her husband Michael Feldman and kids Vale and Charley.

The Today co-hosts share quite a tight bond

However, she's now back and kicking, even sharing a recent heartwarming picture of herself cozying up to Hoda as they engaged in conversation, writing: "This is us," with a heart emoji.

