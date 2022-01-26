Sofia Vergara looks phenomenal in denim look – see photo The America's Got Talent judge always looks phenomenal

When America's Got Talent is on, we love seeing what Sofia Vergara has to bring, but even though the show's not currently airing, the star still makes sure to bring her best looks.

DISCOVER: 22 celebrity proposals that are too romantic for words: Sofia Vergara, Katy Perry & more

On Wednesday, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories where she rocked a beautiful denim outfit. She posed up a storm at her holiday home wearing a denim jacket and jeans, pairing the look with some heels and a beautiful stitched handbag. But what really caught our attention was just how cinched her waist was in the ensemble. The belt was tied so tight around her, that the Modern Family star literally resembled an hourglass.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off their AGT finale outfits

Sofia wasn't alone in her snap, as she was joined by her adorable pet pooch, Bubbles, who was sniffing around her feet.

WOW: Sofia Vergara sends temperatures soaring in gold metallic bikini – friends react

MORE: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's romantic birthday dinner crashed by 'mistress' – fans react

The photos allowed fans an insight into her glamorous life, as her dining room / kitchen was to die for.

In the middle of the room was a large ornate dining table surrounded by chairs that bore a striking mandala design.

The wooden-floored room flowed straight into the kitchen, with several white cupboards and a wall-mounted cupboard on display. Her followers were also able to grab a glimpse at her sink, white toaster, salt and pepper grinders, utensils pot and oven, which came with an extraction fan above it.

Sofia left us stunned with her cinched waist

Her stunning photo came not long after the actress left fans wowed last week when she unveiled a jaw-dropping transformation in which she was almost unrecognisable.

SEE: Sofia Vergara looks unbelievable in figure-flattering mini dress of dreams

WOW: Sofia Vergara sizzles in bikini snapshot as fans shower her with praise

The mom-of-one swapped out her long, sleek hair and designer clothes for a more subtle look that saw her rocking short curly hair and a brown printed blouse.

Sofia's preferred dramatic makeup was also replaced in favor of a more natural look that focused on a good base and not much else.

Sofia always has the best looks

The 49-year-old's make under came courtesy of her highly anticipated role in the new Netflix limited series Griselda, which sees Sofia take on the lead role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

READ: Sofia Vergara revealed devastating health diagnosis in heartfelt speech

MORE: Sofia Vergara's gorgeous family to star in Head and Shoulders ad

The streaming service released the first look photo of Sofia as Griselda, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, on Twitter.

Fans were blown away by Sofia's transformation, with one responding: "Did not recognize her at all!" "Wow! It's a totally different Gloria," a second said, referencing Sofia's character in Modern Family. A third simply added: "This is going to be good."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.