Strictly's Janette Manrara announces big news after clarifying Aljaz Skorjanec quitting rumours The It Takes Two host is going on tour!

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has confirmed she will be dazzling crowds across the UK as she Cha Cha Chas into her new role as host of the 2022 arena tour.

Exclusive: Janette Manrara responds after Aljaz Skorjanec raises concerns he's set to quit Strictly

The 38-year-old, who will hit the road in January and February next year, will be reunited with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judging panel.

WATCH: Janette Manrara joins HELLO! Insider to share her thoughts on week eight

Sharing her excitement, Janette said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It's a dream come true. It's been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge.

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec and Sara Davies break silence after Strictly exit

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis hails Giovanni Pernice after silent dance routine leaves fans in tears

"We've been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we're finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can't wait, I've really missed it!"

The professional dancer and new co-host of It Takes Two will waltz to some of the biggest entertainment venues across the UK. The live show will also be directed by judge Craig and feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show. Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks.

The TV star is hosting the Strictly tour

The fabulous news comes shortly after Janette reassures Strictly fans that her husband Aljaz Skorjanec is not leaving the show.

Speaking to HELLO! on this week's Strictly Insider, the star revealed "there have been no discussions" despite what recent reports suggest. "He's not, there have been no discussions about that," she clarified.

On Sunday, viewers were left worried when Aljaz became emotional after he and dance partner Sara Davies were voted out. In his exit speech, many believed he was hinting that he was leaving the show for good.

Sara and Aljaz were sad to say goodbye to the show

"You have been an absolute joy, a testament to hard work. Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you but the whole family," he said, adding: "I'm going to miss you so much, I'm going to miss dancing you, I'm going to miss everything about the show."

His doting wife, Janette, then reiterated: "I think he probably meant that he was just leaving this series, leaving this exact series of the show. He's just loved it so so much.

"When you leave that late in the competition, you just feel that bit harder than you do when it's earlier in the competition. So no worries for the fans."

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, visit: strictlycomedancinglive.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.