Janette Manrara stuns with glamourous makeover ahead of Strictly tour

Janette Manrara is raring to go ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour. The professional dancer, who is taking over as tour host, gave fans a sneak peek into her glamorous makeover - and she looks stunning as usual!

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video, Janette remarked: "This is the face of someone who LOVED the dress run."

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off glam makeover

With her brunette tresses left loose in luscious curls, she highlighted her pretty facial features with a touch of blush, heavy eyeliner and smoky eyeshadow.

Although Janette is looking forward to being on the road again, she recently shared some disappointing news with fans. Taking to her Stories, the star uploaded a post that was originally shared on the tour's Instagram page and revealed that in order to keep everyone safe, "the cast will not be able to sign autographs, meet audience members or take photos with them".

The TV star is hosting the Strictly tour

Explaining the situation, Janette revealed: "Just wanted to come on and quickly say that I'm so sorry about us not being able to sign photos or take photos with you guys on the road.

"It's only just to protect ourselves so that we can make sure we get the show up and that we're able to perform and bring all the different cities in the UK a great, great performance.

"But obviously, I always like saying hello but I will only be saying hello from a distance and I'm so sorry about it but it's just the best way to protect ourselves and make sure that we are able to perform. Still buzzing, I still can't believe this is all actually happening. I'm so happy."

