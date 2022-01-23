Exclusive: Chemmy Alcott talks exciting family adventure in the mountains with her young sons The former Olympic skier spoke exclusively to HELLO!

As she looks forward to hosting the Winter Olympics with Clare Balding, Chemmy Alcott has taken part in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with her two sons in the Swiss Alps.

"Being in the mountains makes my soul sing," Chemmy tells HELLO! as she poses with her two sons Lochlan, five, and three-year-old Cooper.

"Breathing mountain air and being among the scenery makes you feel alive and unbelievably healthy. Skiing gives the freedom that you’re in control of your destiny in the most epic surroundings."

WATCH: Chemmy Alcott and husband Dougie Crawford introduce baby Locki

Chemmy has been able to have her family by her side over the past few weeks in Switzerland as she films the BBC's Ski Sunday.

And she says it’s the experience of a lifetime. Locki, as her eldest son is called, is being home schooled while they're away and she believes the boys are getting a rich education simply by being in the mountains.

"We try to teach them the language in every country we go to because I think it’s so important to jump into the culture of wherever you are," she says.

Chemmy Alcott with her two young sons

"We find it really amazing that we put them in ski school with kids who don’t speak the same language but they’ve still bonded. They're at the age where you don’t have to speak the same language to be very good friends."

Their skiing is also coming on in leaps and bounds, she adds proudly. “My boys can choose whatever they want to do and whoever they want to be and I’ll follow my parents' footsteps with me and support any goal they set themselves.

"It doesn’t have to be a sporting goal, but naturally they have inherited sporting genes.”

After finishing with Ski Sunday, Chemmy will be heading to the BBC studios in Salford to present the 2022 Winter Olympics alongside Clare.

Chemmy is having the time of her life

"It’s great to be on location, but I also love being in the studio because you get such a big sense of the success of the whole team," says Chemmy.

"I love working with Clare. She's a very good friend of mine. We've never had two Olympics so close together so we’re just trying to keep that excitement from Tokyo 2020 going."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.