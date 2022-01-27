Lorraine Kelly reveals secret to surviving January blues

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about how she's been keeping her spirits up in January - and it's all to do with her adorable pet dog Angus and her newfound love of knitting. Check out what she's been making for her pooch and his friends in her exclusive column below...

I have to say I'm very glad we are nearly at the end of January. It really is the longest month and the weather has been pretty gloomy and miserable.

I've had to make a real effort to take my wee dog Angus out for a walk as it's so muddy outdoors. He gets so wet and covered in mud after running around in the fields that I have to stick him in the shower to hose him down and then spend ages cleaning up after him, but I always feel better after being in the fresh air.

I have, however, spent a lot of time indoors doing my homework for the show and watching tons of TV and listening to the radio.

Lorraine has enjoyed her walks with pet dog Angus

It's meant that I've been able to focus my attention on my new hobby of knitting which I took up at the end of last year after Olympic gold medal diver Tom Daly came on my show, and kindly gave me big knitting needles and fluffy wool and got me completely hooked.

The TV star's daughter's pet dog Ruby

I'm still not very good at knitting but I find it so relaxing and I'm learning as I go along by my mistakes. Already Angus has a blanket, Ruby (my daughter's adorable mini sausage dog) has a scarf and blanket and I'm also knitting cosy dog blankets for members of my team who are lucky enough to have little puppies.

Lorraine has also knitted Caspar a blanket

My senior producer Laura Pinkney has an adorable little chihuahua called Caspar, and I just had to knit him a soft pink blankie that he loves and I'm so glad he doesn't mind all the beginners' errors and those dropped stitches I had to repair. I'm working my way up to hats and then hopefully jumpers and cardies, for people as well as dogs.

Knitting has helped me get through January, along with some good books, lots of Zoom calls with friends and family, and lots of fun with lovely guests at work. Right now, I'm looking forward to Spring and hopefully it's just around the corner.

