Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support as she shares heartbreaking hospital photo Britney Spears' younger sister is mom to daughters Maddie and Ivey

Jamie Lynn Spears looked back on a devastating event in her life over the weekend as she marked the anniversary of her daughter Maddie's accident.

Maddie was just eight when an all-terrain vehicle she was in flipped over into the family's pond, resulting in her being airlifted to hospital.

Looking back five years on, Jamie shared a photo of herself with Maddie lying in hospital, alongside a heartfelt message.

VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears in Sweet Magnolias season two

The Sweet Magnolias actress wrote: "SWEET MAGNOLIAS going to #1 so fast was a real life dream coming true, but I must say, I do not think it’s a coincidence that today is also, the 5 year 'miracle anniversary' of our sweet Maddie’s tragic accident."

She continued: "Maybe, it’s just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times. I mean, I had nothing when I thought I lost my baby girl, so my faith was literally all I had left to cling to.

"I thank God everyday for the extraordinary medical professionals, all the prayer warriors, and the countless angels in heaven, and on earth who made our miracle possible."

Jamie Lynn Spears shared a heartbreaking photo of Maddie in hospital back in 2017

The mother-of-two added: "Fast fwd to now, and I can’t even begin to explain all the ways, that this show and the many wonderful people who create this show have been a saving grace to me. I owe a HUGE Thank you to each and every person who is a part of the Sweet Magnolias family, especially the viewers.

"I'm filled with so much gratitude today for a lot reasons, and I don’t ever want to take any of my many blessings for granted. I LOVE YALL."

Jamie Lynn with daughter Maddie and mom Lynne Spears

Fans were quick to comment on the post to show their support, with one posting a series of love heart emojis, while another shared a series of praying hand emojis.

Jamie plays Noreen Fitzgibbons in Sweet Magnolias, the mistress of Maddie Townsend's ex-husband, Bill.

She had a supporting role in series one, but this season she has a much more prominent role and is involved in several major storylines, including the birth of her and Bill's daughter and a reconciliation with Maddie.

