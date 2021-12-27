Miranda Lambert delivers huge surprise just in time for the New Year The star has teamed up with Queer Eye

Miranda Lambert has some exciting news for her fans – she's teamed up with hit show Queer Eye for a new song!

The country singer teased an instrumental snippet of her brand new track on her Instagram account alongside an image of her posing with the Fab Five from the Netflix series – aka Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski. Fans went wild for the news, thanking Miranda for being such an all to the LGBTQ+ community and dubbing the surprise song the collab they "never knew" they needed.

Miranda wrote in her announcement: "Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song Y'all Means All will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas."

The 38-year-old star is seen rocking a black T-shirt and skinny jeans, with a plaid jacket slung over one shoulder.

As for the Fab Five, the popular stars are decked out in full cowboy attire, complete with hats, plenty of denim, statement belts, and some serious Texan attitude.

Miranda has teamed up with Netflix's Queer Eye for a new song

Miranda's fans rushed to the comments section to praise her. One wrote: "Very very cool! Love this" while another shared: "Thank you for being such a fierce advocate, Miranda. We love you."

Another fan enthused: "This is a collaboration I never knew I always wanted" while a fourth follower commented: "OMGGGG HOLY YES PLEASE!!!! I fell in love with both @mirandalambert and @queereye on first sight, and this collaboration makes my heart SO happy and proud."

Queer Eye season six was filmed in Miranda's home state of Texas

A fifth fan shared: "Love you @mirandalambert! Thank you for being an iconic ally for all of us!"

Miranda's new track will premiere during season six of Queer Eye, which drops on Netflix this Monday 27 December. This season of Queer Eye sees the Fab Five filming in Austin, Texas – Miranda's home state.

The star's surprise track dropped this Monday

In a recent interview with GLAAD, Miranda explained her motivation behind becoming an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

She said: "I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love. Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and me figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."