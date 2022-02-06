Kate Beckinsale shares at-home dance video which ends in mishap

Kate Beckinsale knows how to make the best of some down time, often taking the opportunity to loosen up and have fun with her friends and pets.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale looks phenomenal in gorgeous pink outfit – with an unexpected photobomber

In a new video she shared, she did more of just that, revealing that she and her friend Jarret were at home playing with bubble guns.

The two unleashed a huge amount of bubbles as they started dancing to Hanson's Mmmbop, and she tempted slippery fate by even wearing sky-high combat boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow push-up bra - and wow!

One part of the video that many fans noticed was her cat Clive sitting on the kitchen counter in front of them, unamused in a bonnet and Fendi sweater.

However, she revealed that all didn't end well, as in another clip, Jarret walked up to the camera and took a tumble because of how slippery the bubbles had made the floor.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale looks unreal in head-turning outfit you need to see

Kate could be heard in the background laughing up a storm, and poked fun at him by writing in her caption: "Janet tries to have fun but is immediately punished by baby Jesus because in an mmmbop it literally is gone. (SWIPE) #hanson"

Kate and Jarret's party with bubbles ended in a slippery accident

Fans were left in hysterics by the clips, with Davina McCall writing: "That's literally given me anxiety. U r gonna be slipping all over the place for weeks."

Many more were interested in Clive, who calmly watched everything going on around him, as one commented: "The cat is my spirit animal."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale wows fans with rare photo with daughter Lily

MORE: Kate Beckinsale takes part in daring ceremonial event in Las Vegas

Another wrote: "The cat is saying 'get off my lawn'," with a third also adding: "Cat is like please stop with these bubbles."

While the Underworld star enjoys dressing her pets up in outlandish outfits for hilarious videos, she also loves showing off how much she adores them.

The actress deeply cares for her many pets

She even did so in a short and sweet clip she shared recently, where all she did was show off her new nails while lovingly petting one of her cats' paws.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.