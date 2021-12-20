Kate Beckinsale divides fans with video - but you should see the size of her heels! The 48-year-old is hugely popular on Instagram

Kate Beckinsale is a fan favourite on Instagram thanks to her witty posts and funny videos. And her latest offering certainly falls in that camp.

The 48-year-old returned to social media on Sunday with a brand new clip - and it caused quite a stir amongst her followers.

The video sees Kate browsing through a clothing rail displaying 'Jocks and Thongs' outside a store at night, looking glamorous in sunglasses, a fur-trimmed coat and skin-tight black trousers. She is also wearing black boots with the highest stiletto heel.

At the end of the clip, the star can be seen walking away wheeling along a clear round case carrying her cat. Kate simply captioned her post with a present emoji.

Kate sparked a reaction amongst fans with her latest video

Fans were delighted by the funny video. "Bargain Basement knickers and a cat in the hat box, stay tuned for more Christmas delights from our Kate!" one joked.

A second echoed: "There is never a post of yours that fails to make me smile." And a third wrote: "Omg those heels!!!!" along with a series of love heart eyes emojis.

The star often shares videos and photos of her beloved cats

Some followers, however, expressed concern for Kate's beloved pet. "Poor poppy! In a crystal cage!" one wrote. "Not so sure about this Kate," a second shared. "I don't think your cat is enjoying it. It is cute and a neat idea though, if a cat might actually enjoy it!"

It comes after Kate had fans in hysterics with another of her ensembles - a miniskirt emblazoned with images of the actor Shaun Williamson - aka Barry from EastEnders.

Needless to say, it went down a storm with followers who quickly filled the comments section with laughing emojis. "This is EVERYTHING!" one told the Pearl Harbor actress, while a second added, "Oh my god, this is the best thing I have ever seen!!"

