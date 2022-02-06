Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet message to the Queen amid Platinum Jubilee The actress is originally from Swansea, Wales

Catherine Zeta-Jones is honoring the Queen of England, even from across the pond. As the reigning monarch celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, Catherine took to Instagram to commemorate the Queen's historic milestone.

MORE: Michael Douglas is a proud parent in rare photo with children

Queen Elizabeth has become the first British monarch in history to reign for 70 years, and as people celebrate all across the United Kingdom, Catherine is joining in.

The actress shared on Instagram a sweet dedicatory post to the Queen, in which she sported a very fitting jacket for the occasion.

Loading the player...

Catherine shows off impressive indoor pool

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her toned figure in crop top as she shares fitness secret with fans

Catherine took a selfie from her stunning home, posing in front of a mirror to showcase the message for the Queen it had printed on the back. "Thank you Queen Elizabeth. My favorite jacket for my favorite Queen. 70 years" wrote the star in her post. The fitted jacket features an army print and reads in block letters "God Save the Queen" in the back.

Catherine shares sweet selfie in honor of the Queen

The No Reservations actress was commended for her appreciative post honoring the Queen's major achievement, and her comments were flooded with applause emojis and compliments.

Catherine is originally from Wales, but lived in Bermuda until 2009 with husband Michael Douglas and their two kids, Dylan and Carys. She currently resides with her family in a 22-room Georgian mansion in Irvington, New York.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones's son shares new family photos – and sparks fan reaction

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' fans stunned as she skinny dips in lavish indoor pool - watch

The star however has never let go of her Welsh roots, and to this day owns a large residence in her hometown of Swansea, Wales. The couple also share a 10-room compound in Mallorca.

Michael poses with his two kids

Though they have a variety of homes to choose from, the family recently chose Portsmouth, Dominica as their latest vacation spot. Michael took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his kids – who he rarely posts on the social media platform – posing in front of a stunning waterfall. He credited his wife Catherine as the photographer.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.