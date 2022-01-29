Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sultry photo - and fans say the same thing The actress looked incredible

Catherine Zeta-Jones had fans in agreement on Friday when she shared a throwback photograph from her early career, and everyone pointed out that she looks exactly the same now.

REVEALED: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas slash asking price of $19.5m New York penthouse

The brunette beauty was photographed wearing a sequin strappy top and at the time she sported a long-bob hairstyle which had been styled into chic waves. The star's hazel eyes locked with the camera, creating the perfect picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shared funny family video

The actress captioned the image: "Flashback Friday," along with a winking face emoji, but everyone was convinced that it could have been taken yesterday because the star hasn't aged.

The star hasn't aged since this photo

"Haven't changed much," one fan commented and "Flashback?? NOO, it's a pic of you from this morning [winking eye emoji]," another joked. A third added: "Time hasn't passed for you. You look identical."

RELATED: Why Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' holiday home visits are bittersweet

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off phenomenal dance moves in workout gear

Other Instagram followers simply left emojis to express their love for the shot, leaving a slew of love hearts and heart eyed icons in the comments section.

Catherine delights her fans on Instagram

Catherine proves she looks ageless even in swimwear and she's empowered to share photos with her fans sporting triangle bikinis and plunging swimsuits.

Back in December, the star sported a black halterneck bikini top and she took a photograph lying on her bed while on holiday.

It's safe to say her followers were bowled over by that image too, rushing to praise Catherine on her youthful looks and timeless style.

Fans get to see Catherine's family life online

One enthused: "Wow. Gorgeous!" and a second added: "Dramatic but beautiful." A third simply commented: "Espectacular," while a fourth posted: "You look wonderful," and a fifth complimented: "I love that eye shadow."

The star also uses Instagram to show off her family life and some posts include her husband, fellow Hollywood star Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan and Carys.

Both kids have left the family home now, but they regularly jet off with the couple for vacation and spend lots of quality time together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.