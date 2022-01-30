Catherine Zeta-Jones' fans stunned as she skinny dips in lavish indoor pool - watch The Hollywood actress filmed inside her £3.6million New York home

Catherine Zeta-Jones just spent a snowy day in New York in the best way possible, teasing fans on her Instagram as she shared a video of herself skinny dipping.

The Welsh actress, who lives in a £3.6million property in Westchester, New York, with her husband Michael Douglas, took a dip in her palatial indoor pool, stripping off her robe before taking a dip. In a dramatic video posted to the music of 'Zorro', the 52-year-old star slipped off her silky red gown and splashed about in the water.

"Baby it’s cold outside! Finally took off my clothes. Literally, the most exercise was dropping my robe.. putting my sweater back on now and watching tv until I sleep. Perfect snow day I’d say," wrote Catherine.

Fans were awestruck by the Chicago actress' video, rushing to the comments to leave flame emojis and heart-eye emojis.

Catherine gave fans a glimpse inside her luxe indoor pool

"Your beauty is ageless! How to be you? I hope you can share your beauty secrets," gushed one fan, while another penned: "Perfect snow day! I’m enjoying this!"

"Indoor pool - absolutely your style!" commented a third fan - and we have to agree.

The background of Catherine's video shared a glimpse of the star's incredible pool set-up. Complete with large arched windows and monochrome decor, the glamorous spa-like room looked like it should be in a five-star hotel.

Catherine proves she looks ageless even in swimwear and she's empowered to share photos with her fans sporting triangle bikinis and plunging swimsuits.

Catherine often poses in swimwear

Back in December, the star sported a black halterneck bikini top and she took a photograph lying on her bed while on holiday.

It's safe to say her followers were bowled over by that image too, rushing to praise Catherine on her youthful looks and timeless style.

One enthused: "Wow. Gorgeous!" and a second added: "Dramatic but beautiful." A third simply commented: "Spectacular," while a fourth posted: "You look wonderful," and a fifth complimented: "I love that eye shadow."

