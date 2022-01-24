Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates special occasion with rarely seen family member in latest photo The actress has been married to Michael Douglas since 2000

Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzled fans with a new photo on Instagram revealing a stunning look as well as a rarely seen family member.

The adorable throwback family photo posted to Catherine's Instagram Stories commemorated the star's brother-in-law, film producer Joel Douglas, for his birthday.

It was a rare glimpse into actor Michael Douglas' side of the family, who Catherine married in 2000.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family video inside opulent dining room

In the photo, the actress donned a black ruffled dress with a plunging neckline and posed between Michael and Joel.

The photo also featured the late Kirk Douglas, father to Michael and Joel, being kissed on each cheek by Catherine and Michael's children, Carys, 18, and Dylan, 21. Kirk passed away in 2020, shortly after his 103rd birthday.

Catherine often shares sweet insights into her home life through photos and videos shared on her Instagram account. However, there are occasions that her family are less than enthusiastic about her love of filming!

The actress celebrated her brother-in-law Joel's birthday

She recently shared another post featuring her family, as they were travelling across a snowy landscape in a carriage being pulled by two horses.

In the video, Catherine turns the camera on each member of the group – who are considerably less eager than the star. "When your family just isn't up for another home movie shoot," the Chicago star captioned the video.

Michael, 77, and Catherine, 52, have been married for more than two decades. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their decades long marriage last is having lots of fun together.

Catherine and Michael are proud parents to Dylan and Carys

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

