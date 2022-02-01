Michael Douglas is a proud parent in rare photo with children Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for more than two decades

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' children took center stage on Wednesday when Michael shared a rare picture of the three of them together.

The actor, who rarely posts pictures of his children, took to social media to share a snap of Dylan and Carys with their arms around their father as they posed in front of a waterfall in Portsmouth, Dominica. "Good morning!" Michael captioned the post, tagging the pair and revealing his wife Catherine had taken the snap.

"I know that look of yours Michael…you are as proud as punch to be in the middle of these two, and so you should be," commented one fan as another shared: "Beautiful family photo."

The family of four have been vacationing in Dominica, and earlier in the week Dylan shared a series of new family snapshots.

Dylan, 21, shared four photos and a video with his followers which he captioned with pirate flags emojis. The first photo showed Dylan sitting in front of the ocean with large sailing boats visible in the background as well as pictures and video of their time in the jungle.

The final image Dylan chose to share was a sweet throwback snapshot showing him dressed up as a pirate – complete with an eye patch.

Michael shared the snap featuring his two children

Catherine, 52, and Michael, 77, have been married for more than two decades.

In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together.

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

The couple have been married since November 2000

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," Catherine explained.

"So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us."

Dominica is an island off the coast of Venezuela, south of Bermuda where the acting pair raised their children.

