Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her toned figure in crop top as she shares fitness secret with fans The star revealed the surprising choice of music she works out to

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shown off her incredible figure to her fans after sharing a workout video.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' fans stunned as she skinny dips in lavish indoor pool - watch

The mother-of-two looks incredible in the 48-second footage, which shows her inside her home practicing yoga to a very surprising choice of music – burlesque.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her stunning figure as she practises yoga

Captioning the clip, the Hollywood star told her fans: "Question… does anyone else listen to burlesque music on the yoga mat? 'Om…….'."

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones's jaw-dropping kitchen at $4.5m home is fit for a queen

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

Fans were quick to comment on her choice, while others couldn't help but compliment her figure.

Catherine looked stunning as she practised yoga in her home

"Fitness goals," declared one, whilst a second added: "You have such a beautiful and graceful figure."

A third replied to her question: "No, but it does go with the yoga and you did it perfect."

It's not the first time the 52-year-old star has shared yoga videos with her fans, but she does take on other activities to stay fit.

In an interview with W magazine, the mother-of-two revealed that her exercise routine involves "swimming, tennis, Peloton, my home gym and tap dancing".

The actress, 52, liked to stay in shape and practices yoga regularly

As for her diet, Catherine recently revealed everything she eats in a day in a Harpers Bazaar video - and seasonal eating plays a major role.

"In the winter hours, I’m a porridge girl," she said of what she eats for breakfast, which she has with bananas and blueberries. Then when the summer season arrives she'll switch to granola, yoghurt and fruit.

The Mask of Zorro star stressed that she always eats breakfast and has three meals a day – and one of her favourites is salad.

"I have a salad with every meal other than breakfast because I just adore it," she revealed, sharing that her favorite salad mix includes spinach, arugula, pine nuts, farm tomatoes - and a chunk of blue cheese, for good measure.

She added: "Accompanying my salad would be some grilled chicken, grilled cod, or sometimes a stuffed eggplant - something light that doesn’t weigh me down too much."