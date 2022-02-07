This Morning's Alison Hammond 'so proud' of son Aidan as they celebrate joint special occasion Happy birthday!

This Morning's Alison Hammond had a weekend to remember as she marked her 47th birthday with an incredible black and gold-themed party.

The occasion was made extra special, however, as she celebrated it alongside her only son Aidan, whose birthday falls on the same day.

Taking to Instagram, the proud mother shared a gorgeous black and white photo of the pair together, with sparklers and balloons visible behind them.

"About last night – 47/17. Two birthdays, mother and son. Aidan was born on my birthday. Every year it's always been special sharing our birthdays – so proud of my son, he had the best night," she wrote, before adding: "Can't wait for 48/18 photo."

Mother and son posed for a sweet photo

The TV star shared further details of the night on her Stories, revealing that guests had enjoyed personalised cupcakes; some had "Alison 47" written on them, whilst the others had "Aidan 17".

Guests were also treated to sweet platers, which were wrapped in gold ribbon and featured a picture of mother and son, while show-dancers dazzled the attendees with a performance.

The sweet post had Alison's friends and fans in awe. Vanessa Feltz rushed to compliment the birthday boy, writing: "O M G! That is one handsome young gentleman."

The star was surrounded by her closes friends as she celebrated her 47th birthday

Amanda Holden added: "Happy birthday gorgeous," whilst GMB's Laura Tobin remarked: "Happy Birthday lovely lady xx."

Alison has previously spoken about the special bond she shares with her son. Talking to HELLO! last year, she revealed: "Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I'm so proud of the kind young man he's turned into."

At the time, she also revealed that Aidan was the reason she took the This Morning job.

"He was like: 'Go for it, Mum. They've offered you the job, go and enjoy it.' He's amazing like that. I don't know what I'd do without him."