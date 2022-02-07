Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz smoulders in intimate bed selfie after big announcement The couple are set to marry this spring

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz looked picture perfect as she posed for an intimate bedroom selfie. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 27-year-old shared a smouldering picture which featured two red love hearts on her cheeks.

The candid snapshot comes shortly after Nicola reshared a Deadline article that announced her next career move. She is set to guest star in a Hulu limited series titled Immigrant alongside actors Quentin Plair and Kumail Nanjiani.

The series is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel, the creator of Disney+'s Pam & Tommy. According to Deadline, Immigrant "is the true story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (played by Kumail), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales".

Nicola, who has starred in films such as Holidate and Transformers: Age of Extinction, will portray Dorothy Stratten, who is managed by her sleazy husband Paul Snider. She was a Playboy Playmate, actress, and, least likely of all, a key player in the founding of the male strip club Chippendales.

Nicola excitedly announced the news to her two million fans, captioning the article post: "I'm so excited to start this project." Her supportive fiancé was the first to comment, writing: "Wow wow wow xxxxx."

The actress shared this smouldering selfie

The couple, who began dating in October 2019, have lots to look forward to this year as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials. Not much is known about the big day, but preparations are well underway.

Brooklyn, 22, told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

